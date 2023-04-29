Exclusive: Dortmund hand Jude Bellingham sale ultimatum as annoyance mounts

Borussia Dortmund are understood to have handed something of an ultimatum to Jude Bellingham amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

Liverpool’s decision to pull out of the running for the Englishman’s signature this summer appears to not have limited complications and Christian Falk has now exclusively revealed in his latest briefing for CaughtOffside that BVB have handed the player an ultimatum.

“BVB is slowly getting annoyed with the situation surrounding Jude Bellingham,” the BILD journalist wrote.

“The club wants planning security for the coming season. Bellingham is said to have to decide whether to extend his contract at Dortmund until 2026 (with a €150m release clause) or finally say he wants to leave in the summer.

“But then he also has to present a club that pays over €130m for him. Dortmund then wants to be able to invest the money in the search for new players. Sports director Sebastian Kehl and Bellingham’s father Mark are in talks.”

Manchester City and Real Madrid are said to remain firmly in the race, with Manchester United a potential late entry into the battle should their ownership impasse be resolved in the near future.

Given that the player is known to be keen on selecting the perfect move for his personal progression in the game, a switch to the Spanish capital would seem too early at this point in his career.

That’s not to say the 19-year-old lacks the talent necessary to shine at the Santiago Bernabeu, though options will be comparatively limited to what would have been an enticing situation at Anfield, had the Reds possessed the funds capable of landing both Bellingham and other targets.

Remaining in Germany for another year would suit decision-makers at L4, potentially handing Jurgen Klopp’s men a second chance at elevating their midfield next summer.

There’s always the possibility that the England international will find a suitable suitor in the upcoming window, of course – a nightmare scenario for those of a Liverpool persuasion.