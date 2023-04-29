Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovačić has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has a contract with Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2024 and he is valued at €40 million (£35.4m).

A report from Inter Live claims that German champions Bayern Munich are keen on signing the Croatian international at the end of the season and they are looking to execute a part exchange deal to sign the player.

The newly appointed Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the Chelsea midfielder having worked with him at Stamford Bridge. The German manager is looking to bring in the Croatian in order to reinforce his midfield options.

Apparently, the German club could look to offer Leroy Sane in a deal to sign the 28-year-old central midfielder. The German international winger has 13 goals to his name across all competitions.

Chelsea are looking to put together a squad for the future and they are looking for talented young players. The inclusion of Sane in a deal for Kovacic does not appeal to them and it remains to be seen whether the Bavarian club are prepared to pay the €40 million asking price for the Croatian international.

Kovacic has been one of the best midfielders in the league in recent seasons, and he was a key player for Tuchel during his time at Stamford Bridge. There is no doubt that he would improve Bayern Munich significantly, and the German outfit must look to pay the asking price if they are truly interested in him.