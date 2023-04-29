Some Everton fans are not happy with Anthony Gordon’s passionate celebrations in the aftermath of Newcastle’s resounding 4-1 victory earlier in the week.

Travelling to Goodison Park on Thursday to take on the relegation-threatened Toffees, Eddie Howe’s high-flying Magpies were tasked with heaping the pressure on Sean Dyche’s side, and after scoring four emphatic goals, including a brace from striker Callum Wilson, the Toon Army did not disappoint.

And pictured walking down the Toffees’ tunnel after the full-time whistle had blown, former Everton winger Gordon, who joined Newcastle in January, was seen fist-pumping the air in celebration.

Although he did not start the game out of fear of coping with such a hostile reception, the 22-year-old was subbed on with around five minutes to play, and some Evertonians, including Twitter user @Lea_EFC, were left absolutely furious with what they saw from their former number 10.

Imagine being that happy about hammering the nails into your boyhood clubs relegation coffin. Gordon is dead to me. pic.twitter.com/PLCak4eDNo — Lea (@Lea_EFC) April 28, 2023

