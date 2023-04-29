Leeds impressed by Champions League winner who could soon replace Javi Gracia

According to recent reports, Leeds United have identified 46-year-old Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson as a potential replacement for current boss Javi Garcia.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Danish tactician, whose management and playing style has been likened to that of Marcelo Bielsa’s, is a genuine contender to replace Garcia in the Elland Road dugout.

Having won the 2002-03 Champions League as a player while representing AC Milan, Tomasson obviously knows what is required to reach the top of the game and it is believed that the Whites’ hierarchy have been impressed by the work the former striker has done at Blackburn this season.

Garcia is facing an uncertain future and will probably be sacked if Leeds end up being relegated.