Leeds United have been scouting RC Lens hitman Lois Openda but in order to bring the in-form Belgian to Elland Road, Andrea Radrizzani must part with £35m.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Whites are seriously considering launching an offer to bring the 23-year-old to England even though the team could lose their top-flight status next season.

The reason Openda is valued so highly is largely due to the fact he only joined the French side last summer, and with four years still left on his deal, it is understandable why RC Lens have stuck a high price tag on their highly-rated forward.

Since making his debut for the club last year, Openda, who has also represented Belgium on eight occasions, has scored 17 goals in 36 games in all competitions.