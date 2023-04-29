According to recent reports, Leeds United know the four players they will offload if the club fails to survive in the Premier League.

Currently sitting 16th on just 30 points after 33 games, Leeds United are facing the very real possibility of spending next season back in the Championship, and according to the Telegraph, should that happen, as many as four first-team players will be sacrificed in order to raise much-needed funds.

The quartet include striker Patrick Bamford, wide-attacker Wilfried Gnonto and USMNT midfield duo Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams.

According to Transfermarkt, those four players combined are valued at £78m so if the Whites are to recoup at least £100m, owner Andrea Radrizzani will need to convince rival clubs to spend over the odds.