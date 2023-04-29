Newcastle express interest in 19-year-old, Liverpool monitoring midfielder

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott has been linked with most of the Premier League at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has been highly impressive for the Championship outfit and clubs like Newcastle United have expressed their interest in signing him.

According to a report from 90 Min, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the talented youngster as well.

Scott is undoubtedly one of the most talented young players in the Championship right now and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Liverpool. He has two goals and five assists to his name this season.

The Reds are in desperate need of central midfield reinforcements, and the 19-year-old would add creativity, technical ability, flair and composure in the middle of the park.

Scott has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player for the Reds and working with a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp will help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Similarly, Newcastle need to add more creativity in the middle of the park as well and Scott could be the ideal long-term partner for Bruno Guimarães.

Both clubs could provide the 19-year-old with the platform to continue his development with regular football, and Scott is likely to be tempted to join them if there is a concrete offer on the table.

Bristol will want to hold on to their prized asset for as long as possible, but they simply do not have the resources to turn down approaches from top Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle.

The Magpies are currently closing in on Champions League qualification, and they could have an advantage in the transfer race if the player prefers a move to a Champions League club.