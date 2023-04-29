Liverpool will need to pay £60m for 22-year-old Bellingham alternative

Liverpool and looking to bring in midfield reinforcements at the end of the season and they have identified Khephren Thuram as a potential target.

A report from the Mirror claims that the 22-year-old Frenchman is a target for Jurgen Klopp, and the Reds have identified him as an alternative to Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool were very keen on signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder this summer, but his asking price has complicated any potential move. Apparently, the Reds would have to pay a club record fee in order to sign the England international.

Thuram, on the other hand, would be a much more reasonable option for the Reds and they have been told to pay £60 million for the 22-year-old.

The Frenchman has been a key player for Nice this season and the French outfit are looking to recoup as much as possible for him. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to part with £60 million for the talented young midfielder.

The highly-rated midfielder will add goals, assists and defensive cover to the side. He has contributed to two goals and eight assists across all competitions this season.

The 22-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a complete central midfielder and joining a top club like Liverpool would be a major step up in his career.

Furthermore, working under a world-class coach like Klopp will only help the player improve and fulfil his tremendous potential.

There is no doubt that the 22-year-old has the potential to justify the reported asking price in the future and the Reds should do everything in their power to get the deal done.