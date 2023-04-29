Man United and Newcastle facing transfer tug-o-war for ‘huge, huge talent’

Manchester United’s need for a new centre-forward is well-known.

After agreeing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club at the end of last year, Erik Ten Hag was forced to bring in Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on loan.

However, despite being familiar with Ten Hag’s playing style, Weghorst, who has scored just two goals in 25 matches, has struggled to adapt to life at Old Trafford, and with Anthony Martial notoriously prone to injury, United’s need for a new hitman is evident.

Although Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane remains a top target, given chairman Daniel Levy’s hard stance when it comes to selling his players to direct rivals, the Red Devils could be forced to sound out quality alternatives.

And according to journalist Graeme Bailey, one player who is wanted, not only by the red half of Manchester but also by Eddie Howe’s highflying Magpies, is RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko.

Despite already agreeing to join Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a deal worth £24m (Transfermarkt), there remains hope that a move to the Premier League can materialise for a player Bailey has described as a ‘huge, huge talent’.

“Sesko is a huge, huge talent at just 19,” the transfer expert told TeamTALK.

“I have spoken to a number of scouts, and many clubs truly believe the ceiling for him is staggering. Whilst not calling him the new Haaland, many believe that his level could become that – so don’t be surprised that if some Premier League clubs come calling, Leipzig could double their money without him even playing for them.

“We know both Manchester United and Newcastle have liked him for more than 12 months, and both of those could be tempted.

“Man Utd are obviously in the market for a new number nine, but Newcastle too – there is a real chance I am hearing that Callum Wilson could be moved on this summer, leaving the earth clear for another forward.”

During his two years with Salzburg, Sesko, who has already represented Slovenia on 19 occasions, has scored 27 goals in 75 games in all competitions.