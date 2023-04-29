Out of form Man United star desperate to leave Old Trafford on loan

Jadon Sancho is reportedly desperate to return to former club Borussia Dortmund on loan.

That’s according to German news outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung (via GOAL), who claims the English winger is eager to return to the Signal Iduna Park “sooner rather than later” on a temporary basis.

Despite being signed by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in an eye-watering deal worth £73m (Sky Sports) in 2021, Sancho, 23, has struggled to replicate the same form that earned him such a big transfer.

Although the former Dortmund wide-man put in a great performance, including opening the scoring, against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, the Englishman has largely failed to impress during his first two years at Old Trafford.

Consequently, with Marcus Rashford in the form of his life and young Argentine Alejandro Garnacho recently signing a new long-term deal, Sancho is facing a major challenge when it comes to becoming the Red Devils’ first-choice right-sided winger.

And according to these latest reports, in an effort to get his career back on track, the 23-year-old would welcome a temporary return to Dortmund – the club where he enjoyed his best spell, scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists in 137 games.