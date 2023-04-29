Man United’s Kane pursuit destined to end in disappointment with alternatives sought

It’s almost certain to be one of the transfer sagas of the summer, but Harry Kane heading to Man United may not be a foregone conclusion.

The Tottenham Hotspur and England marksman has continued to hit the heights at club level even if his team have flattered to deceive for much of the 2022/23 campaign. According to BBC Sport, he already has 24 goals and three assists, which would have him as the top marksman of the season where it not for Erling Haaland.

With the north Londoners not having come close to winning any silverware again, and with Kane also not getting any younger, this summer may represent the best chance for him to get one final big move away from White Hart Lane.

From Spurs’ point of view, they will know that the striker’s contract is up at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and he could leave for free at that point.

To that end you might expect Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, not to play hardball again with regards to Kane leaving the club.

However, as the Daily Mail note, he has no intention of selling the player to either Man United or Chelsea.

The outlet report that Kane is the Red Devils number one centre-forward target but they will move on to other players – such as Victor Osimhen or Dusan Vlahovic – rather than undergo a long, drawn out negotiation.

If former Spurs manager, Mauricio Pochettino ends up at Chelsea, there’s every reason to believe that he’ll ask owner, Todd Boehly, to stump up the cash for a player he knows well.

Kane has certainly been professional and loyal since a proposed move to Man City fell through back in 2021, reported by all major outlets at the time including The Mirror.

It’s also worth casting a beady eye of Kane’s conversation from 2018 with Thierry Henry, where he clearly stated the desire to win trophies within three years. We’re now two years beyond that ‘deadline’ and the striker still has an empty trophy cabinet.

Another stated desire to overtake Alan Shearer as the all-time Premier League top scorer would surely be a mark that will be easier to come by at either United or Chelsea, when one considers the standard of wide men able to provide the service into Kane.

As far as a move to Old Trafford, however, that really doesn’t appear to be on Levy’s agenda, so strap yourselves in and get ready for another wild ride…