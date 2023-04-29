Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle enter race to sign £26.5m Frenchman

French defender Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for French club Nice and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.

According to a report via GFFN, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all interested in signing the versatile defender and they would have to pay a fee of around €30 million (£26.5m) for him.

Todibo is a central defender who can operate as a full-back as well. His versatility will be an added bonus for his suitors.

It is no secret that Manchester United will have to bring in defensive reinforcements, especially with the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof up in the air. Both players have fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and they could look to move on in search of regular playing time.

Similarly, Liverpool would have to bring in upgrades on players like Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. Furthermore, Todibo could provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the full-back position as well.

As for Newcastle, they have put together a formidable defensive unit but they still need to bring in a quality long-term partner for Sven Botman. The French defender would be the ideal acquisition for Eddie Howe’s side.

All three clubs have the financial resources to pay the reported €30 million for the defender and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The likes of Manchester United and Newcastle are better placed to secure Champions League qualification, and that could give them an edge in the transfer race.