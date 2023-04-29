Arsenal preparing to sell key midfielder and identify Chelsea star as perfect replacement

Regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season, Arsenal are set for a busy summer.

Looking like falling desperately short of winning the Premier League after suffering three draws and a damaging 4-1 defeat against defending champions Manchester City on Wednesday, Arsenal must focus on finishing the season as strongly as possible.

And with Champions League football as good as guaranteed next season, the Gunners will feel they’re an attractive option for any player looking for a new challenge.

Mason Mount transfer latest: Arsenal join Liverpool in race for midfielder

One player who is facing an uncertain future and could be sold at the end of the season is Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount.

Failure to agree to a contract extension before the end of the season will likely see the England international sold by Todd Boehly, who certainly won’t want to risk losing one of his most valuable players for free the following year.

Although Mount, 24, continues to be heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp well-known to be plotting a midfield rebuild, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal are now looking to ‘rival’ the Reds for Chelsea’s number 19.

Which players could Arsenal sell this summer?

Interestingly, it isn’t just new signings Arsenal will be targeting this summer – several outgoings are also planned with first-team trio Reiss Nelson, Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka among those up for sale. Parting ways with on-loan duo Folarin Balogun and Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also expected.

Nelson and Tierney’s potential exits come as no surprise – neither are regulars under Arteta but Xhaka has remained a hugely important part of the Londoners’ title bid.

Starting in 31 Premier League matches this season, the Switzerland international has formed a solid midfield partnership alongside Thomas Partey and club captain Martin Odegaard so seeing the 30-year-old leave after seven years with the club would signify real change and demonstrate just how much Arteta is looking to the future.