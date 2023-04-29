Newcastle and West Ham enter race to sign 24-year-old Frenchman

French international midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in recent months.

The 24-year-old midfielder was linked with Aston Villa during the January transfer window but the move did not materialise. Apparently, Unai Emery was looking for a reunion with the former Arsenal midfielder.

According to a report from L’Equipe (h/t SportWitness), Newcastle United and West Ham United are now looking to sign the player at the end of the season and Marseille will look to make a significant profit on the €12 million they paid for the Frenchman.

The French outfit are looking for a revamp this summer and they are prepared to cash in on some of the first team players.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle and West Ham come forward with a concrete bid for the former Arsenal midfielder in the coming months.

Guendouzi is undoubtedly an impressive talent with a bright future ahead of him. Newcastle need to bring in a quality central midfielder to partner Bruno Guimarães at the heart of their midfield and the Frenchman seems like the perfect acquisition.

He is young enough to improve with coaching and experience, and he could sort out the Newcastle midfield for the foreseeable future.

Similarly, West Ham will have to bring in a quality midfielder to replace Declan Rice. The 24-year-old England international is expected to leave the club in the summer. He wants to join the club in the Champions League and the hammers will have to replace him adequately.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in England once again will be an attractive proposition for the young midfielder and it will be interesting to see if he joins Newcastle or West Ham.