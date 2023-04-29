Manchester City and Newcastle United have reportedly withdrawn their interest in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Premier League duo will no longer pursue a deal to sign the England international.

Mount, 24, is expected to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after failing to agree to a contract extension, and unlikely to want to lose one of his most valuable players for free, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly could find himself forced into negotiating the midfielder’s transfer.

Mason Mount transfer latest: Man City and Newcastle United out of race

Wanted by several clubs, both home and abroad, Mount’s future remains uncertain, but Liverpool and Arsenal now find themselves favourites to capture the 24-year-old as Manchester City look to prioritise bolstering other areas and Newcastle United refuse to part with so much money for a player who has just one year left on their contract.

Liverpool will probably feel they’re in the lead in the race to sign Chelsea’s number 19. Jurgen Klopp’s desire to rebuild the Reds’ midfield is well-documented and with guaranteed playing time likely at Anfield, Mount may feel moving to Merseyside offers him the best chance of reigniting his stagnating career.

Since being promoted to the Blues’ first team by Frank Lampard back in 2019, Mount, who also has 36 senior international caps to his name, has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 matches in all competitions.