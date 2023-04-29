Premier League makes ridiculous request of all its member clubs on Coronation weekend

The weekend of May 6 promises to be a great weekend of Premier League football action, not least because there’s something on the line in every one of the 10 games that will be played.

As we head into the business end of the 2022/23 campaign, each game is important for teams in the hunt for the title, those in the race for the European positions and particularly those who are trying to stay in the English top-flight.

The standard of the football and the results are all that any of the member clubs’ managers, staff and players should be worried about.

However, the Premier League themselves have tried to ensure that something totally unconnected with the beautiful game takes centre stage.

Saturday May 6 of course sees the Coronation of King Charles in the United Kingdom. The Athletic report that the ceremony is likely to take place from 11am to 1pm and therefore no Saturday lunchtime games will take place.

Essentially all media focus will be on the King and Royal Family, which is to be expected.

More Stories / Latest News Stuart Pearce critical of West Ham defender for his performance vs. Palace ‘Getting closer’ – Player that Man United’s Erik ten Hag has previously worked with is nearing move Man United’s Kane pursuit destined to end in disappointment with alternatives sought

There doesn’t need to be any further connection with the footballing weekend, however, The Athletic have also noted that the Premier League have asked all of its member clubs that are the home team next weekend to play the National Anthem before the start of their matches.

It remains to be seen if those clubs; Bournemouth, Man City, Wolves, Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham, Fulham, Brighton and Nottingham Forest will accede to the request and, even if they do, whether the supporters in the grounds will sing it.