Shock development in the Man United takeover saga as Glazer’s prepare to grant period of exclusivity

The third and final deadline has passed for offers to be submitted for the ownership of Manchester United Football Club, which is currently still kept under lock and key by the Glazer family.
Both front runners for the club, Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are believed to have delivered their final bids well ahead of Friday night’s 10pm UK cut off, meaning that the Glazer’s will spend the next few days evaluating them before deciding whether to offer one or the other a period of exclusivity.
Of course, the Glazers remaining in charge of the club can’t be discounted at this stage as it seems that neither bid will have reached the £6bn that it’s believed the Glazer family initially wanted to cut all ties with the north west giant.
The bids appeared to differ quite significantly from the outset, with Sheikh Jassim’s Qatari delegation understood to want to buy the club outright, whereas Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos backed bid was only ever for 69 percent of the club, the same valuation as the Glazer’s currently hold.
On Saturday afternoon, The Times reported on the shock development that Sir Jim’s bid was actually higher than that of Sheikh Jassim’s, and it was also revealed that was the case in the second round of bidding too.
If it’s cold, hard cash that interests the Glazer’s, then there can only be one winner, and it will be very interesting indeed as to what happens over the course of the next week.
Sir Jim all day long untied fan not the bussard mentally of the glazers money money money bankrupt the club,take the money and run you have bled the club enough.
You can’t be a United fan if you’re siding with SJR, he wants the leeches to stay
This is nonsense. How can Sir Jim shit all over the fan base and our future with his debt and Glazzer love affair. We need money. We need to riot against Sir Jim. Sir Jim just wants a piece of the CAKE.
It is time for the Grazer to leave the club to someone who know what football is all about and not money, money, money
Sir Jim has been reported as having to borrow to buy the club, the debt would remain and he is open to the Glazers keeping 19% of the club. Sorry but if any or all of this is true the Sir Jim is NOT the owner we need. We need the Glazers gone and gone completely, we need the debt gone as well.