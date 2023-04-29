Emerson Palmieri’s defending was criticized by Stuart Pearce when Wilfried Zaha scored at Crystal Palace against West Ham United.

In a tense first half on Saturday, the Eagles played host to the Hammers in the Premier League at Selhurst Park. At halftime, Crystal Palace found themselves up 3-2.

Pearce was annoyed at how Emerson failed to stop Michael Olise’s run before the goal.

“It’s a common long ball, a 60-yarder straight up.

“But instead of heading it where it came from, Emerson has backed away and he’s in big, big trouble.

“Really poor defending from Emerson. And then as soon as Olise got in he’s found a pass to Zaha and he’s just there on his own to prod the ball in. A very soft goal.” – said Pearce on TalkSPORT.