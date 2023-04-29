(Video) Todd Boehly’s partner drops major hint over who will be Chelsea’s next manager

Behdad Eghbali has been filmed engaging with a Chelsea fan at a recent non-footballing event with the pair holding a short conversation over who will become the Blues’ next permanent manager.
Spotted by one lucky fan, Eghbali, who is Boehly’s business partner and co-founder of Clearlake Capital Group LP, was caught off guard and asked outright who the club’s hierarchy are working to appoint as Graham Potter’s long-term successor.
Responding by asking the fan ‘who he would like’, the fan said: “[Mauricio] Pochettino, we are getting Pochettino, right?”
And although Eghbali failed to give a definitive answer about the possibility of the former Spurs manager taking the Stamford Bridge hot seat, the wealthy businessman did wink and say: “Maybe, maybe…”
Check out the interesting footage below.
Chelsea Fans, I got to ask Mr Eghbali himself! Who we are getting as the new coach. Here’s the response. #Chelsea #Pochettino #eghbali #luisEnrinque pic.twitter.com/q5KUPcw9QD
— Mphatso (@ItsMphatso) April 29, 2023