(Video) Todd Boehly’s partner drops major hint over who will be Chelsea’s next manager

Behdad Eghbali has been filmed engaging with a Chelsea fan at a recent non-footballing event with the pair holding a short conversation over who will become the Blues’ next permanent manager.

Spotted by one lucky fan, Eghbali, who is Boehly’s business partner and co-founder of Clearlake Capital Group LP, was caught off guard and asked outright who the club’s hierarchy are working to appoint as Graham Potter’s long-term successor.

Responding by asking the fan ‘who he would like’, the fan said: “[Mauricio] Pochettino, we are getting Pochettino, right?”

And although Eghbali failed to give a definitive answer about the possibility of the former Spurs manager taking the Stamford Bridge hot seat, the wealthy businessman did wink and say: “Maybe, maybe…”

Check out the interesting footage below.