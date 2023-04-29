‘Too rash’ – Jamie Redknapp unhappy with Tottenham star who he thinks will make more mistakes against Liverpool

Sunday afternoon’s Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could prove pivotal in the race to finish in the European places.

At present, the Reds are in seventh place with Spurs in fifth, and only one point separates the two. Aston Villa are sandwiched in between, per the official Premier League website.

Importantly for Jurgen Klopp’s side, a win on Sunday would put them into fifth place and two points ahead of both Villa and Spurs, thereby ensuring they were in the box seat for Europa League qualification with five games left of the 2022/23 season left to play.

Jamie Redknapp has played for both sides so understands the mentality required when playing in what is one of the English top-flight’s classic fixtures.

It’s a match that could be decided by the finest of margins, however, Redknapp clearly believes that if Liverpool target one Spurs player in particular, they could find themselves with the upper hand in the match.

“Defensively, I worry about them (Tottenham). They’ve conceded too many goals. Romero looks like he’s giving away goals every game with mistakes,” he said on the Sky Sports Essential Football podcast.

“He’s too rash. Every time I watch him I think he’s going to get sent off. And this is the sort of game (against Liverpool) where you can see him making a mistake again.”

More Stories / Latest News New twist in the Bellingham saga as latest report claims Liverpool are back in for the midfielder Video: Lamine Yamal makes history for Barcelona as he comes on against Betis Kyle Walker makes important career decision at Man City in light of Guardiola’s damning comments

Perhaps, with Ryan Mason in situ, the visitors to Anfield may take a more considered rather than gung-ho approach.

After all, it’s in Mason’s interest to get as many positive results as possible between now and the end of the campaign.

It would strengthen his own candidacy for the full time manager’s role in the process too.