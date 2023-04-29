Tottenham have ‘held internal discussions’ to terminate Frenchman’s contract

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering terminating Tanguy Ndombele’s contract following the Frenchman’s unsuccessful spell at the club.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Tottenham hierarchy have ‘held internal discussions’ regarding the possibility of paying off Ndombele’s contract, which is set to expire in 2025, after losing hope of receiving a high transfer fee for the midfielder.

Ndombele joined the North London club in 2019 for a club-record fee of £63m from Lyon, but he has struggled to make an impact and has failed to impress any of the managers who have overseen the club during his time there.

After failing to impress Conte as well, he was loaned to Napoli where he has had an rather underwhelming season as well, having started only 7 games for the Italian side this season. Napoli are not keen on buying him on a permanent deal despite having an option to do so.

This means he is set to return to his parent club in the summer. He might still get a chance to impress the new manager once Spurs hire one in the summer but the chances of him staying at the club are very slim.