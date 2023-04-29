Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly viewed as the favourites to sign Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claim the Frenchman is a candidate to be sold at the end of the season following the recent arrival of Anthony Gordon from Everton.

Although widely regarded as a bit of a maverick due to his unique style of attacking and incredible technical skills, Saint-Maximin, 26, has struggled to string any kind of consistency together since he joined from Nice in 2019. Injuries and fitness issues have also prevented the 26-year-old from becoming a regular in Eddie Howe’s preferred match day starting lineups.

And now rumoured to be offloaded as the Magpies look to raise funds in order to comply with Financial Fair Play’s strict regulations, Saint-Maximin is believed to have been wanted by Spurs for several months with Serie A giants AC Milan also among those interested in capturing the exciting winger.

However, even though they’re experiencing problems of their own, Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur are viewed as the likeliest destination for Newcastle’s number 10 due to the Magpies’ £50m price tag – a figure that could be too high for the Rossoneri.

#THFC are now strong favourites to sign Allan Saint-Maximin from #NUFC in the summer. AC Milan are also interested but the player’s £50m valuation is seen as too expensive 🇫🇷 🗞 [@MirrorFootball]#Transfers pic.twitter.com/isYZyxnvBF — Toon Army Updates (@toonarmyupdates) April 29, 2023

During his four years at St James’ Park, Saint-Maximin, who has three years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 34 goals in 119 games in all competitions.