Video: Brighton fly out of the blocks against Wolves to go two-up in 13 minutes

Roberto De Zerbi really does have Brighton and Hove Albion playing some sparkling stuff of late, and within 13 minutes of the start of their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Seagulls were already 2-0 up.
A superb Danny Welbeck assist saw Deniz Undav scored his first goal for the club, though it took a VAR check for it to be given.
Before the visitors had time to settle, Julen Lopetegui’s side found themselves 2-0 down, this time Pascal Gross finding the net after a superb passing move.
Pictures from fuboTV, beIN Sports and V Sport