Video: Brighton fly out of the blocks against Wolves to go two-up in 13 minutes

Roberto De Zerbi really does have Brighton and Hove Albion playing some sparkling stuff of late, and within 13 minutes of the start of their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Seagulls were already 2-0 up.

A superb Danny Welbeck assist saw Deniz Undav scored his first goal for the club, though it took a VAR check for it to be given.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Legendary broadcaster announces departure from Soccer Saturday Leeds impressed by Champions League winner who could soon replace Javi Gracia Leicester could hire 47-year-old manager Pep Guardiola called ‘exceptional’

Before the visitors had time to settle, Julen Lopetegui’s side found themselves 2-0 down, this time Pascal Gross finding the net after a superb passing move.

GOAL | Brighton 1-0 Wolves | Deniz Undavpic.twitter.com/AebKbe0Sb5 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 29, 2023

GOAL: Brighton 2-0 Wolves – Pascal Gross doubles Brighton's lead with an excellent finish ?pic.twitter.com/O6cd8dQ1kA — Pubity Sport (@PubitySportIG) April 29, 2023

Pictures from fuboTV, beIN Sports and V Sport