Video: Brighton’s Deniz Undav’s sublime finish hits sorry Wolves for six

It’s just getting better and better for Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, with Deniz Undav producing a sublime finish for the Seagulls sixth goal of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Undav had started the rout with his first goal for the club early in the opening 45, before Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck both bagged braces of their own.

The sixth came as a result of the Wolves defence trying, and failing, to dribble out from the back, and though it left Undav with work to do, he managed it with aplomb.

GOAL | Brighton 6-0 Wolves | Undavpic.twitter.com/qMjyzFfoOS — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 29, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and fuboTV