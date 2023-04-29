Video: Brighton’s stunning performance against Wolves continues as Welbeck grabs a fifth after the break

Things began in the second half at the Amex Stadium just as they had in the first, with Danny Welbeck grabbing his second and Brighton’s fifth against Wolves on 48 minutes.
To that point, it had been as comprehensive a performance as it was possible to be from Roberto De Zerbi’s side, with Pascal Gross also scoring a double and Deniz Undav’s opener setting the Seagulls on their way.
With over half an hour still to go, Welbeck’s goal may not be Brighton’s last.
Pictures from beIN Sports and fuboTV