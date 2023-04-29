Video: Brighton’s stunning performance against Wolves continues as Welbeck grabs a fifth after the break

Brighton and Hove Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Things began in the second half at the Amex Stadium just as they had in the first, with Danny Welbeck grabbing his second and Brighton’s fifth against Wolves on 48 minutes.

To that point, it had been as comprehensive a performance as it was possible to be from Roberto De Zerbi’s side, with Pascal Gross also scoring a double and Deniz Undav’s opener setting the Seagulls on their way.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Danilo strikes in first-half injury-time for Nottingham Forest as they take vital lead at Brentford
Video: Danny Welbeck scores Brighton’s fourth of an incredible first-half against Wolves
Video: Pascal Gross stunner makes it three for Brighton against Wolves before the half hour

With over half an hour still to go, Welbeck’s goal may not be Brighton’s last.

Pictures from beIN Sports and fuboTV

More Stories Danny Welbeck deniz undav Pascal Gross Roberto De Zerbi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.