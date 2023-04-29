Video: Danilo strikes in first-half injury-time for Nottingham Forest as they take vital lead at Brentford

It could be the goal that hands Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side a Premier League lifeline, with Danilo striking at Brentford in first-half injury-time.

Right before the break is no better time to score, but with 45 minutes still to play, there’s a long way to go before the Midlands based side can dream of celebrating another three points.

Thomas Frank’s side have an outside chance of making the European places and if the result stays the same it could really dent those aspirations.

