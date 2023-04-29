Video: Danny Welbeck scores Brighton’s fourth of an incredible first-half against Wolves

Brighton and Hove Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers
In the Brighton sun, the Seagulls went to town in their first half against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Danny Welbeck scoring their fourth first half goal which surely means there’s no way back for the visitors.

It was a simple finish from the striker as the ball was sent to the far post where Welbeck soared the highest and headed down into the net.

Pascal Gross had earlier scored a double for Roberto De Zerbi’s side with Deniz Undav opening the scoring on what’s turning out to be a perfect afternoon for the home side.

