Video: Dasilva breaks Forest hearts as Brentford win it in injury time

Brentford FC Nottingham Forest FC
Despite being behind for the first 81 minutes of their match against Nottingham Forest, Thomas Frank’s Brentford side staged a late, late comeback to take all three points with Josh Dasilva earning the win in the 93rd minute

Forest had opened the scoring in first-half injury time when Danilo pounced, but an inability to stem the tide saw Ivan Toney score from a free-kick on 81 minutes.

Deep into second half injury-time, Dasilva didn’t look to be in a goalscoring position but he bought a ticket to the lottery and the ball somehow squeezed in at Keylor Navas’ near post.

