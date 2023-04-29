Video: Dasilva breaks Forest hearts as Brentford win it in injury time

Despite being behind for the first 81 minutes of their match against Nottingham Forest, Thomas Frank’s Brentford side staged a late, late comeback to take all three points with Josh Dasilva earning the win in the 93rd minute

Forest had opened the scoring in first-half injury time when Danilo pounced, but an inability to stem the tide saw Ivan Toney score from a free-kick on 81 minutes.

Deep into second half injury-time, Dasilva didn’t look to be in a goalscoring position but he bought a ticket to the lottery and the ball somehow squeezed in at Keylor Navas’ near post.

GOAL | Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest | Dasilva pic.twitter.com/TIbX8ZMS6W — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 29, 2023

Pelenda Da Silva SCORES!! ? 2 – 1 Brentford FC vs Nottingham Forest WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqBb5v#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/gcyqjSCNh5 — fuboTVCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) April 29, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and fuboTV