Video: Dasilva breaks Forest hearts as Brentford win it in injury time

Despite being behind for the first 81 minutes of their match against Nottingham Forest, Thomas Frank’s Brentford side staged a late, late comeback to take all three points with Josh Dasilva earning the win in the 93rd minute
Forest had opened the scoring in first-half injury time when Danilo pounced, but an inability to stem the tide saw Ivan Toney score from a free-kick on 81 minutes.
Deep into second half injury-time, Dasilva didn’t look to be in a goalscoring position but he bought a ticket to the lottery and the ball somehow squeezed in at Keylor Navas’ near post.
