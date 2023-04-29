Video: Ivan Toney’s great free-kick levels things up for Brentford against Forest

Cometh the hour cometh the man, and for Brentford that has so often been Ivan Toney, with the striker grabbing another goal late on for the Bees to level things up against Nottingham Forest.

The west London side had toiled for the most part of the match, with Forest taking a priceless lead through Danilo in first-half injury-time.

With nine minutes left the visitors were still ahead, when Toney lined up his free-kick, bent it around the wall and Keylor Navas could only watch as his strong hand on the ball only succeeded in helping it over the line.

GOAL | Brentford 1-1 Nottingham Forest | Ivan Toneypic.twitter.com/BlRLeNEcn2 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 29, 2023

Pictures from Canal+ and fuboTV