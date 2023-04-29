Video: Lamine Yamal makes history for Barcelona as he comes on against Betis

It was a special moment for Lamine Yamal on Saturday night, as Barcelona coach Xavi ushered him from the bench to make his debut for FC Barcelona against Betis.

Under normal circumstances it wouldn’t have made the headlines, but for the fact that Yamal was born in 2007 and at 15 years and 290 days old, he becomes the youngest player ever to wear the shirt of the famous Catalan club.

With just under 10 minutes left to play and with Betis down to nine men, the youngster replaced Gavi and almost scored within a few minutes.

Pictures from Samuel Marsden (at Camp Nou) and beIN Sports

