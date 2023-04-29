Video: Legendary broadcaster announces departure from Soccer Saturday

Football is never going to be the same for armchair fans in the United Kingdom after legendary broadcaster, Jeff Stelling, announced live on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday programme that he was leaving at the end of the current season.

The programme that is being shown today, Saturday April 29, is the final six hour programme that he will present, and in just a few short weeks time his recognisable tones will fall silent.

After making an impromptu speech to viewers, he received a round of applause from pundits in the studio.