Video: Pascal Gross stunner makes it three for Brighton against Wolves before the half hour

It’s turning into the perfect Saturday afternoon for Roberto De Zerbi and his Brighton and Hove Albion side, with Pascal Gross giving the Seagulls a 3-0 lead before half an hour has been played.

The hosts had come flying out of the blocks at the Amex Stadium and were quickly a goal to the good through Deniz Undav.

Gross bagged his first on 13 minutes, and then 13 minutes after that he buried the most sweetly struck volley to have the home fans off their seats.

