Video: ‘Realistic possibility’ – Ben Jacobs hints at new club for James Maddison with Newcastle unable to match wage structure of Premier League rivals

Even if Leicester City somehow manage to stay up in the Premier League this season, the likelihood of James Maddison moving on to pastures new must be quite high now.

The silky midfielder has had to spend the vast majority of the 2022/23 campaign helping his side to avoid relegation, so a new adventure may well appeal, particularly if it’s with a storied club that aren’t on the verge of dropping down into the Championship.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Dortmund hand Jude Bellingham sale ultimatum as annoyance mounts Exclusive: Bayern Munich would consider selling ex-PL ace to Chelsea if asked ‘Too rash’ – Jamie Redknapp unhappy with Tottenham star who he thinks will make more mistakes against Liverpool

According to renowned football journalist, Ben Jacobs, Maddison could well be on the move to Tottenham Hotspur, even though there is genuine Newcastle interest for him too.

“It’s the same with Maddison. Newcastle have always tried for Maddison, but the summer is the only possibility they can get (him),” Jacobs said on the NUFC Matters podcast.

“If they get Champions League football and Spurs don’t…. but as of now, Maddison is waiting and Spurs are a very realistic possibility.

“There could be the desire to move to London and a bigger wage. Even with Champions League football, Newcastle can’t throw their wage structure out of the window and Spurs’ wage structure is higher.”