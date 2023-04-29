Video: Rodrygo scores a stunning goal from outside the box vs Almeria

Rodrygo scored just two minutes into the second half to make it 4-1 with a stunning strike from outside the box.

Rodrygo received the pass on the edge of the box, turned away from Akieme, before firing in a rocket from outside the box and straight into top right corner to restore Real Madrid’s 3 goal lead.

Earlier in the first half he had delivered a stunning assist for Karim Benzema’s second showcasing brilliant skill and strength.

Watch Rodrygo’s stunner below: