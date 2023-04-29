Video: Rodrygo with an insane assist for Benzema who scores his second inside 20 minutes

Karim Benzema has scored two goals inside 20 minutes to give Real Madrid a 2-0 goal lead over Almeria.

The first was a tap in after brilliant work from Vinicius Jr. who dribbled past the defender before putting it on a plate for the Frenchman.

And the second was a great finish but it was all about Rodrygo’s unbelievable assist. The Brazilian made a great overlapping run on the right receiving the pass from Vasquez and produced an incredible back-heel skill on the edge of the by-line to dribble past Costa before cutting it back unselfishly for Benzema who did what he does best.

The Frenchman immediately pointed towards Rodrygo to acknowledge his brilliant assist.

