Video: Roy Hodgson channels his inner Lukaku to produce a disastrous first touch as he attempts to control the ball

Crystal Palace secured a crucial victory against West Ham in a 4-3 thriller at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

West Ham took the lead early on in the game through Tomas Soucek’s goal from a corner. However, Palace responded with three quick goals in the space of 15 minutes from Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, and Jeffrey Schlupp to go 3-1 up. Michail Antonio pulled one back for West Ham before halftime to make it 3-2.

The second half was less eventful, with Eze scoring a penalty for Palace to make it 4-2 before Aguerd reduced the deficit for West Ham. Palace held on to their lead and picked up another important win.

Since Roy Hodgson took over from Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace has been on an upward trajectory, winning five and drawing one of their last six games.

While Hodgson has shown excellent managerial qualities, a clip shared by BT Sport showed his first touch might not be as good. The clip shows him channeling his inner Lukaku, with the 75-year-old failing miserably to control the ball during the game.

