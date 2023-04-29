Video: ‘So disappointed’ – Daniel Levy gets it wrong again as pundit reveals Pochettino’s Tottenham stance

It appears that Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy, has got it wrong again after Mauricio Pochettino was apparently disappointed with the club over their managerial pursuit.

Though there has been no announcement from the north Londoners as to who will be taking the hot-seat in time for the start of next season, the chances of it being the Argentinian again seem remote.

Speaking on his talkSPORT show, pundit Alan Brazil noted that Pochettino was ‘so disappointed’ at not having even been contacted by his former employers about the vacancy.