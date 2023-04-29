Video: ‘VAR not doing a good enough job’ – West Ham’s David Moyes could be more hot water

David Moyes is treading a disciplinary tight rope at present, and the West Ham manager might not have done himself any favours with a second outburst regarding VAR in just a few days.

The Evening Standard reported that the FA were seeking answers from the Scot after he’d said that the VAR operators for the Liverpool game lacked ‘football knowledge.

After Crystal Palace appeared to be awarded what might be termed as a soft penalty kick in Saturday’s early kick-off, Moyes wasted no time after the game suggesting that VAR wasn’t doing a good enough job again.

Not really the wisest move…

"Once again VAR is not doing a good job." "I don't see how in any way it's a penalty." David Moyes was left disappointed in the fashion Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty to score their fourth goal this afternoon ? ? @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/jetJ8edFFt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2023

