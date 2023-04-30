Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby has been linked with a move away from the German club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Le10sport, Newcastle, United and Arsenal are keen on securing his services and they will face competition from the French club Paris Saint-Germain.

It remains to be seen whether Diaby is keen on a move away from the Bundesliga this summer. Leverkusen are reportedly open to offers for the player but they are also willing to tie him down to a new long-term contract if a suitable offer does not arrive.

The 23-year-old has been one of the best attackers in the league this season, scoring 14 goals and setting up 10 assists across all competitions.

Newcastle could certainly use a player like him and the Frenchman could prove to be an upgrade on Allan Saint-Maximin. The Newcastle winger has been quite inconsistent this season and the Magpies will need better players at their disposal when they are competing in the Champions League.

Arsenal will also have to add more depth in the wide areas. Diaby’s arrival will allow Mikel Arteta to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka next season. Arsenal need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts next season.

The 23-year-old has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League attacker and managers Eddie Howe and Arteta will help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.