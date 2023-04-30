Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has said that “anything is possible” as far as a Manchester City treble is concerned.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League clash with Fulham, Redknapp was full of praise for Pep Guardiola and the recent performances from his side.

When speaking to Sky Sports he stated, “An FA Cup final against a side that’s obviously their biggest rivals, but they’ll be looking thinking, well they’ve got a few injuries as well. The Premier League now is in their hands and I think they’re set up perfectly to win the Champions League as well.

“Real Madrid have obviously got an incredible history. Man City, there might be a few nerves because they want something so badly. That can be sometimes unhealthy, but I think they’re in a position where anything is possible they’re a joy to watch right now.”

City hasn’t dropped a single point in the league since mid-February when they drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

In their last match, they demolished Arsenal 4-1 in a contest that could determine the league champions once the season reaches its conclusion.

Based on their current form, it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if Man City were to overturn Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

With four players in double digits across all competitions and a stonking 49 of those coming from Erling Haaland, it’s going to take a top performance from any team, regardless of the competition to defeat them.