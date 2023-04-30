Sergej Milinkovic-Savić has been linked with a move away from Lazio at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and they could look to cash in on him if he does not sign a contract extension with them.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Newcastle and Arsenal are interested in the player but they are yet to present any official offers for him.

The Serbian is one of the best midfielders in the Italian league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two clubs. Apparently, the player is valued at €40 million and it remains to be seen whether the two English clubs are prepared to pay up for him.

Newcastle will have to bring in a quality partner for Bruno Guimarães and the 28-year-old would be the perfect fit. He is at the peak of his powers and he will look to make a media impact in the Premier League.

Milinkovic-Savić will add defensive cover, creativity and goals to the side. The Serbian has eight goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Similarly, Arsenal will have to find a quality partner for Thomas Partey and the 28-year-old seems like the perfect acquisition for them.

A move to the Premier League would be the ideal next step in the midfielder’s career, and he would get the opportunity to showcase his qualities at a higher level. He will also be hoping to challenge for major trophies with a move to Arsenal all Newcastle.

Both clubs are expected to be in the Champions League next season and they will be attractive destinations for the player.