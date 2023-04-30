Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Colchester defender Makhaya James.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Gunners are currently in pole position to secure the 17-year-old’s signature and they will face competition from Scottish giants Celtic.

The two clubs have been scouting the player regularly and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with Colchester. Celtic are also one of the front-runners to sign the player.

The 17-year-old is a prodigious talent with a bright future ahead of him and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the two clubs.

Arsenal have a top-class youth set up and they could help the 17-year-old defender continue his development and fulfil his potential at North London.

James is unlikely to be a part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad and he is expected to join up with the youth team. The talented left-back will look to force his way into the first-team scene at Arsenal in the coming seasons and establish himself as a starter in future.

The Gunners have an impressive pool of young talent at their disposal, and James could prove to be an exciting prospect for them.

It remains to be seen whether the player is keen on a move to the Premier League club this summer. He has been a key performer for the Colchester youth team and he needs to join a club where he will be provided with a clear pathway to the first team.

The defender would have more chances of playing first-team football at Celtic as compared to Arsenal in the coming seasons. The Scottish giants have nurtured plenty of talented young players into established first-team stars in recent seasons.

Both clubs are likely to be attractive destinations for the youngster and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.