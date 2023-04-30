€70m-rated star offered to Arsenal as club considers replacement transfers

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the potential transfer of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic by the player’s agents.

However, it seems Juve would not be too keen on letting Vlahovic go, even if they do have some replacement targets in mind for the €70million-rated Serbia international, according to La Stampa, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Vlahovic looked a superb young talent during his time at Fiorentina, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations at Juventus, and it could be that he’ll soon be on the move again.

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus last summer but might want a more prolific, out-and-out goal-scorer than the Brazil international, which could make Vlahovic the ideal candidate.

Dusan Vlahovic has been offered to Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Loaned out Man Utd star set to leave Old Trafford this summer
Arsenal face surprise Bayern Munich competition for transfer of Premier League star
Liverpool set to return for 25-year-old January target this summer

The Gunners may struggle to agree a deal with Juventus, however, even if they are being linked in the report with the likes of Gianluca Scamacca as options to replace Vlahovic up front.

Arsenal fans, meanwhile, will likely be calling for signings all over this squad after the midweek defeat to Manchester City which all but ends their title hopes for this season.

More Stories Dusan Vlahovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.