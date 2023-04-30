Arsenal on alert for potential £60million transfer opportunity

Arsenal are reportedly on alert for the potential transfer of Barcelona winger Raphinha, who could be available for around £60million this summer.

The Brazil international is of long-term interest to the Gunners, and although he’s not necessarily a top priority for them in the next transfer window, they have been placed on alert by his potential availability, according to Football Insider.

Raphinha hasn’t quite hit top form at the Nou Camp so far, though he previously looked a fine talent in his time in the Premier League with Leeds United.

Arsenal could do well to bring Raphinha back to English football, with Barca seemingly ready to cash in on the 26-year-old for a fee in the region of £50-60m.

Mikel Arteta already has Bukayo Saka as a left-footed attacking player on the right-hand side, and it’s hard to imagine anyone being able to shift the young England international out of the Arsenal starting XI.

Football Insider suggest that Barcelona could let Raphinha go due to Lionel Messi’s potential return to the club this summer.