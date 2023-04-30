Arsenal consider transfer move for 22-year-old Premier League ace

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as one of their numerous transfer targets for the summer.

The 22-year-old Eagles centre-back has impressed at Selhurst Park, having previously failed to make the breakthrough during his time as a Chelsea player.

Guehi has shown himself to be a fine Premier League defender in recent times, though, whilst also winning three caps for England, and it would make sense if he made his way back to one of the big six clubs in the near future.

According to the Sun, Guehi is one of the names on Arsenal’s radar as they eye a summer rebuild to ensure they can be competitive again next season after pushing Manchester City for the title this term.

Guehi could be a useful option to provide cover for Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, with Rob Holding not doing well enough as a backup player when called upon this season.

Arsenal’s interest in the likes of Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Youri Tielemans and Ivan Fresneda is also mentioned in the Sun’s report.