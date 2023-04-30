Exclusive: Talks expected over Arsenal star’s future amid lack of playing time and transfer speculation

There could be talks over Emile Smith Rowe’s Arsenal situation soon, according to CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing.

Smith Rowe has long been rated highly at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s currently struggling to break into the first-team on a regular basis, and it’s led to some speculation over the 22-year-old’s future ahead of the summer.

Journalist Chris Wheatley has spoken about Smith Rowe and possible interest from Aston Villa, but it seems Romano is confident that the England international remains highly regarded by Mikel Arteta.

“Despite some speculation over his future, I’m sure Arsenal trust Emile Smith Rowe for present and future,” Romano said.

“Mikel Arteta and people in the board always trusted Emile. He’s not playing much at the moment, but it is also fair to say that he returned after an injury and the starting XI is very clear this season, so it’s not easy to break into the team in these conditions.

“I’m sure parties will speak at the end of the season to decide on the next steps, but Arsenal trust Emile, for sure.”

It’s worth remembering that Smith Rowe has missed much of the season through injury, so it’s not easy to immediately get back to full fitness and form after a setback like that, while there is also plenty of competition in this Arsenal squad.

Gunners fans will no doubt hope this can be resolved soon, with Smith Rowe looking like a player with great potential and not one they’ll want to see joining a Premier League rival.