Aston Villa are interested in signing the Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Turkish midfielder has been in fine form for the Eredivisie club scoring 12 goals and five assists across all competitions.

According to a report from the Mirror, the player will cost around £40 million this summer and it remains to be seen whether the West Midlands club are prepared to come forward with an offer.

Villa could certainly use more creativity in the final third and the Turkish midfielder will add goals and assists to the side. Unai Emery is an admirer and Aston Villa have scouted the player regularly this season.

Kokcu has been linked with other English clubs as well and Villa should look to move quickly in order to fend off the competition and secure his signature.

Aston Villa have had an impressive season so far and they are pushing for European qualification. If they manage to secure European football for the next season, they will be an attractive destination for talented young players like Kokcu.

The Turkish midfielder will be looking to take the next step in his career and working with a proven winner like Emery will be a tempting option for him. The Aston Villa manager could help him develop further and fulfil his potential.

The West Midlands club have been overly reliant on Ollie Watkins for creativity and goals this season. The 27-year-old striker will need more support from his teammates and signing a goalscoring midfielder could prove to be a wise decision.