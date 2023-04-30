Bayern Munich are prepared to enter a bidding war with Liverpool for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer.

Football Insider has reported that the Bayern and former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Mount from their time together at Stamford Bridge.

His current deal with Chelsea will see his contract expire in the summer of 2024, this means Chelsea are slowly but surely running out of time to secure him at the club on a long-term basis.

The 24-year-old’s stats are pretty dismal in comparison to last season, he hit double figures for both goals and assists for goals and assists in the 2021/22 campaign.

So far in the 2022/23 season, he’s only scored three times and assisted twice in England’s top flight.

Mount is someone who’s come under a lot of praise during his career, pundit Roy Keane labelled critics of the midfielder as “idiots” and described the Chelsea man as “outstanding” when speaking to ITV (via The Daily Mail).

With both Bayern and Liverpool seemingly interested in acquiring him this summer, the England international will certainly have plenty of suitors should he want to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.