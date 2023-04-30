Brazilian international Neymar has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has been a key player for the French outfit over the years and he is thought to be a target for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United as per Fichajes.

The Brazilian is a world-class player who has proven himself at the highest level for a number of years and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two English clubs.

Chelsea will need to add more quality in the final third and Neymar could solve their attacking problems.

The Blues have failed to score goals this season and the arrival of the 31-year-old will certainly add some much-needed cutting-edge to the Chelsea attack. Neymar is not only a proven goalscorer, but he is also an exceptional creator.

The Brazilian can find the back of the net consistently and help create more goalscoring opportunities for his teammates. Furthermore, he is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three. Neymar has 18 goals and 17 assists across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo who left the club midway through the season.

The Red Devils have been overly dependent on Marcus Rashford and the England international will need more support from his teammates next season.

Manchester United signed Wout Weghorst on a loan deal in January, but he has been underwhelming so far and he will return to his parent club this summer.

Neymar would be a massive upgrade add it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian is open to joining either of the two English clubs.