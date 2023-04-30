Chelsea are set to appoint a permanent replacement for Graham Potter at the end of the season and they have identified Mauricio Pochettino as a target.

The Argentine manager is expected to take over at Stamford Bridge in the summer and he has already identified two transfer targets for the Blues.

A report from Fichajes claims that Pochettino wants to sign the Brentford duo Ivan Toney and David Raya.

Toney has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this season and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for the Blues.

Chelsea have struggled to score goals consistently and the 27-year-old English forward will certainly fix those problems. Toney has 21 goals and five assists across all competitions and he is at the peak of his career.

Joining a club like Chelsea would be the ideal next step in his career and it could help him hold down a regular starting spot in the England national team as well.

On the other hand, David Raya could be the ideal alternative for Édouard Mendy if the Senegal international decides to move on this summer.

Mendy has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and he is no longer the first-choice goalkeeper at the club. A player of his quality deserves to play regularly and a move away from Chelsea put the ideal for him.

Chelsea have improved the squad significantly over the last two windows and a couple of intelligent signings could transform them into contenders next season.

Chelsea will be hoping to challenge for the league title under Mauricio Pochettino and players like Toney and Raya would certainly help them bridge the gap with clubs like Manchester City.